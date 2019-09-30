Henry County Sheriff’s Office to Hold Fundraiser for Dive Team

HENRY COUNTY — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Dive team is holding a fundraiser in October to help raise money to replace some equipment.

On Oct. 12, the sheriff’s office is hosting a fishing tournament at Summit Lake, 5993 North Messick Road in New Castle, with prizes paid out to those with the largest fish.

The dive team says several crucial pieces of their equipment, like regulators and the van they use to get to a dive site.

