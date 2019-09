INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority held a rededication ceremony for Bethel Cemetery.

The cemetery, which was near the airport, recently relocated to Concordia Cemetery due to a stormwater project.

On Saturday, the airport held a general cemetery dedication and veteran tributes for the 500 remains moved during the project.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: