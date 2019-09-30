North Side Community Gathers to Address Food Insecurity Barriers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday evening, 300 people gathered at Newfields in Indianapolis for a community meal to help better understand issues, like food insecurity, facing others.

Those who attended the meal came together with the goal of provoking a change and leading to a stronger and better community.

The meal was the first event for a social practice project called “At the crossroads – a community meal,” led by St. Paul, Minnesota based artist Seitu Jones.

“This is the first of a many meals to have this over the table conversation about race, class, gender,” Seitu Jones said. “Specifically about housing and all the many injustices that helped lead toward food injustice.”

People from neighborhoods like Meridian Kessler, Mapleton Fall Creek and Butler Tarkington sat at a 400 foot long table for the meal.

