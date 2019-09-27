“Wait, WHAT!?” Chinese Man Married 24 Times In One Year

A Chinese man might be addicted to marriage, and divorce. Officials in southern China say one man has filed for divorce or marriage 46 times within the past year. The latest records show that he registered to marry a pregnant girlfriend just a week after his last divorce. Bureau employees reportedly discovered that the man has attempted to marry 24 times over the last 12 months, with some marriages and divorces to different women taking place a day after the other. Some Internet users think he may be taking advantage of wealthy women across the country.

See the whole story here at http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1165372.shtml

Also On 106.7 WTLC: