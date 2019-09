Outback has teamed up with Doordash and to show some love to customers they are handing out over 10,000 free steaks heres how:

You want to call your local Outback Steakhouse to see if they are participating.

You then download the doordash mobile app and type in STEAK

Your order must be over $20 in order to recieve a free steak

Source: delish.com

