Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Held Intervention With Son Jaden Over Eating Habits

Will Smith and his wife Jada staged an intervention with their son Jaden over his eating habits and lifestyle.

Pinkett-Smith opened up about the family drama during a new episode of the her online series Red Table Talk on Monday, in which she revealed Jaden’s strict vegan diet led to a protein deficiency.

“He was wasting away, she said. “He just looked drained; he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients (he needed).

Her husband added, “There was even a little greyness to his skin. We got really nervous.”

Turning to his son, who was part of the show, Smith said, “You’re definitely looking better now.”

Jaden understood his parents’ concern, and admitted he was skipping meals.

“I was just eating, like, two meals a day, you know, maybe one,” the 21 year old said.

Pinkett-Smith also revealed struggles with food have been common in the family, noting, “We all have issues with food in this family.”

The episode featured the family members consulting a diet and nutrition expert to help them adopt better eating habits.

