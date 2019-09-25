Beyonce Calls Daughter Blue Ivy A ‘Cultural Icon’ As Trademark Battle Continues

Beyonce has called her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy a “cultural icon”, as her legal battle with wedding planner Wendy Morales continues.

The star has been in a legal spat with Morales over her event planning company that shares the same name as her first child since 2017 – when the Crazy in Love hitmaker took legal action in an attempt to trademark her daughter’s moniker.

The case took a nasty turn when Morales accused Beyonce of fraud, but the singer has now hit back, arguing for the trademark in newly-filed documents obtained by The Blast.

“(Morales claims) that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety,” the star’s legal team stated, before adding that the trademark she and husband JAY-Z are seeking is for “Blue Ivy Carter” and not just “Blue Ivy’.

“Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a ‘mini style star’ and has been celebrated for her ‘fashion moments’ over the years. Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public,” the documents continued.

“Most significantly, Blue Ivy Carter has achieved a significant amount of fame, particularly at such a young age. She also has a noted and well-chronicled interest in fashion. Given these factors, Blue Ivy Carter is capable of and interested in becoming the face of a brand. For this reason, the factual context demonstrates that BGK filed the Application with the intent to build a brand around Blue Ivy Carter and her public reputation and renown.”

Both parties are set to head to trial over the dispute.