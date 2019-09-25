15 Indiana Colleges Waiving Application Fees This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, Indiana high school students will have an entire week to take advantage of free applications for more than a dozen in-state colleges.

Fifteen Indiana colleges will waive college application fees during College Application Week, which runs through Friday, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Eighteen other Indiana colleges offer free applications throughout the year.

“We are encouraged to see more high schools and colleges participating than ever before,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said. “The value of higher education has never been greater and College Application Week provides students the ability to apply for free to some of Indiana’s colleges as they take that critical step toward their futures.”

