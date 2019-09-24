Taraji P. Henson Planning Spring Wedding

Taraji P. Henson will be heading off to California’s wine country to tie the knot in April.

The Empire star has revealed she and fiance Kelvin Hayden will exchange vows on 4 April, and admits the area means a lot to the couple, because Hayden first told Taraji he had fallen in love with her during a wine tasting trip.

“We both went to the wine country and it was our first time together at the same time,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “He had never been, I had never been, and I did feel him fall in love.

“I was like, ‘Got him’. Ladies, if you want him to pop the question, take him to the wine country.”

Hayden asked Henson to be his wife in May, 2018. Meanwhile, the couple is considering an Italian honeymoon.

“He travels a lot and so do I,” Taraji explains.

“We are looking for a place that neither of us have been. I think I might be Italian (sic)… I love wine, I love pasta and I love a good siesta – that’s the time when you drink all your wine (sic).”

