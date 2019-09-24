State Urges Hoosiers to Get Real ID Before Oct. 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The state is urging travelers to get a new kind of ID that will soon be required to board a plane.

On Monday the Transportation Security Administration and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles came together at the Indianapolis International Airport to educate people on what’s called the ‘Real ID.’

Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, travelers must have an upgraded Real ID drivers license or ID card, or they will not be allowed to board commercial planes or enter certain federal buildings.

Check your driver’s license though because you may already have a Real ID.

