Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Motorist on East Side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after he was struck by a motorist Monday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Rural Street just after 9 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian who had been struck, according to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found a woman who had been hit by a motorist. She died from her injuries at the scene, IMPD said.

