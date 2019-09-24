GM Strike Week Enters Week 2, Negotiations Resume

General Motors workers are still on the picket line. The United Auto Workers union strike against GM began its second week Monday. Thirty-three manufacturing plants in nine states and nearly two-dozen parts distribution warehouses are shut down. There were reports over the weekend that negotiators made what the UAW called good progress Saturday. The union says workers are striking for fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security, and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

(Source-Wall St. Journal)

