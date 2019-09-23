Gunfire Injures 6 People in Downtown Indianapolis; Police Looking for Person of Interest

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting on West Maryland Street in downtown Indianapolis late Saturday night.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the gunfire broke out sometime after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West Maryland Street between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue, just blocks away from Monument Circle. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a disturbance between two groups of juveniles. Police do not believe it was a randomly targeted shooting.

Police believe a juvenile began shooting north of the scene, injured six people, then left the area, according to a press release from IMPD.

