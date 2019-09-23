Kanye West Takes Sunday Service To Wyoming

Kanye West took his weekly gospel get together to his adopted Wyoming on Sunday, and hundreds of fans came out to see him.

Lines started forming outside the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody before dawn as the rapper and his 80-person choir took over the venue’s Powwow Garden.

The singers performed Nirvana covers like Smells Like Teen Spirit and Come As You Are, along with traditional hymns and West’s Ultralight Beam, which has become a favourite at the weekly Sunday Service event.

Kanye, who was just a bystander at the Cody show and did not perform, recently made the state his home from home after buying a ranch just outside the town.

The Jesus Walks hitmaker spent a lot of time in remote Wyoming while recording his album Ye, and according to TMZ, West is the new owner of Monster Lake Ranch, which comes with two fresh water lakes stocked with trout, a restaurant, and an event centre, as well as barns and stables.

