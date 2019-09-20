Kenya Moore Filing for Divorce!

After two years of marriage and a miracle baby Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is ready to call her marriage a quits from husband Marc Daly.

We all know that Kenya Moore is family oriented and always dreamed of having her own family well those dreams have came to a end.

No word on why the couple have filed for divorce but Kenya said in a statement, “My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby.”

Hopefully we will see Kenya tells her story on the upcoming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Essence.com

