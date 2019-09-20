Muncie Police Chief Confirms Federal Investigation Into Department

MUNCIE — Federal authorities are investigating the Muncie Police Department, according the Chief Joe Winkle.

The investigation is reportedly looking into alleged police brutality, however, Winkle said he has not been officially informed of what the investigation is looking at or if federal authorities are officially investigating the department.

Authorities have requested information on several calls and issued some subpoenas, Winkle said.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

