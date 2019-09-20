Indy
HomeIndy

Muncie Police Chief Confirms Federal Investigation Into Department

Badge of police officer

Source: Thinkstock Images / Getty

MUNCIE — Federal authorities are investigating the Muncie Police Department, according the Chief Joe Winkle.

The investigation is reportedly looking into alleged police brutality, however, Winkle said he has not been officially informed of what the investigation is looking at or if federal authorities are officially investigating the department.

Authorities have requested information on several calls and issued some subpoenas, Winkle said.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

MORNING NEWS , Muncie Police Department , Police Corruption , RTV6 , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close