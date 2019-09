1 Why do I love black women?

For one, I came from a Black Woman, my Mother and I love her. My entire experience and understanding of true love comes from her first.

2 I love black women (more specifically my wife) because of their ambition, passion, and virtues.

3 I love black women because of their confidence, resilience and individuality. When a black women enters the room, their presence is felt without having to speak.

