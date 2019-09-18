Dwayne Johnson’s Competition Series Picked Up For Second Season

Dwayne Johnson’s athletic competition series The Titan Games has been picked up for a second season.

The movie star co-produced and hosted the first series of the show, which debuted earlier this year. He also designed many of the challenges which tested contestants inside the Titan arena.

“When we launched The Titan Games, we set out to create an entirely new athletic competition series unlike anything ever done before,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said. “Season one was epic and our Titans pushed all boundaries, so for season two we are taking it to the next level with new challenges, a new arena setting and an incredible set of competitors.”

