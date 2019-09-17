Indy
HomeIndy

IMPD Officer Accused of Punching Shortridge HS Student Charged with Battery and False Reporting

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer has been charged with battery and false reporting in connection with the physical altercation involving a 17-year-old Shortridge High School student earlier this month that was caught on video.

The Marion County Prosecutor announced Monday that IMPD Officer Robert Lawson is charged with Battery for allegedly striking the student “without a legitimate concern for self-defense.” Officer Lawson is also facing addition charges of obstruction of justice, perjury, false informing and official misconduct in connection with “alleged false statements” made while reporting the incident in official documentation.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

impd police , Indianapolis Police , INDY News , MORNING NEWS , police brutality , police officer charged , police officer punches student , Shortridge High School

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close