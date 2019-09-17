Construction Noise Annoys Fountain Square Residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square is growing and, for the most part, people would probably tell you that’s news they are happy to hear. What they don’t want to hear is the constant construction they say is keeping them up at night and waking them up in the morning.

“It’s everything from heavy concrete mixers to jack hammers, drills, back hoes, saws bulldozers, they’ve been cutting trees, any activity you can imagine,” Barbara Janiak said.

If Janiak hears one more bulldozer, she might scream. She said her once quiet Fountain Square neighborhood is now home to unwanted noise as construction crews build new homes up and down her street.

