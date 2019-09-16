Vigil held outside Eli Lilly for those who died because of insulin rationing

INDIANAPOLIS — A vigil was held right outside of Eli Lilly for those who died because of insulin rationing.

A group gathered Saturday evening calling for pharmaceutical companies, like Eli Lilly, to make life sustaining drugs, like insulin, more affordable.

T1 International organized the event and says the cost of insulin has risen by 1,200 percent since 1996.

Because of the rising drug costs, Josh Andrew Wilkerson, who was a Type 1 diabetic, had to ration his insulin, his family members say. He died three months ago when his blood sugar was 1,7000. Normal levels are normally less than 100.

