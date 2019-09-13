Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Faces Another Lawsuit Over “Victory Lap”

From the category of “Here we go again,”

Nipsey Hussle’s estate is being sued by a rapper who claims he contributed to the late artist’s “Victory Lap” album. Bradley Davis is seeking royalties for his supposed involvement on a track from the LP. Davis claims he and two others wrote the music used in one of Nipsey’s songs and never gave permission to use the work. The plaintiff hasn’t requested a specific amount of money from the estate but believes he’s entitled to some compensation.

(Source-Complex)

