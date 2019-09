If you missed the latest trend at Popeyes and want to get a taste of the hype then Popeyes has a solution just for you!

As Popeyes begin to work on bringing back the golden crispy sandwhich they started the BYOB Campaign.

BYOB = Bring Your Own Bun

Here’s how it works, you need to order a 3 piece chicken tender and BOOM add your bun!

How easy right?

Source: tmz.com

