Source: Stephanie Rolfsen

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Center Grove High School student Charlie Rolfsen wanted to run 100 miles without stopping to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children. He completed that goal on Sunday.

In doing so, Rolfsen was able to raise $22,000 and he’s hoping to reach $100,000 at some point. He ran 65 miles last year in 22 hours without training.

Source: Stephanie Rolfsen

“For the past 30 days, I decided to train and we did it. I wanted to raise money for Riley because that’s a great foundation,” said Rolfsen. “I just love pushiing myself and doing things that are impossible. I like to prove to people that anything is possible.”

Rolfsen says he started at Center Grove High School and ended at the high school.

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“But for like the 80 miles in between, I ran a mile loop around my neighborhood 80 times,” said Rolfsen with a laugh. His mother, Stephanie, kept a close on him while he ran and so did his friends and family.

“I had a backpack with some water in it. I was eating every 45 minutes. I faced a lot of sleep deprivation. Through the night, I was falling asleep while running. When the sun came up, it was the best thing I had ever seen,” said Rolfsen.

Source: Stephanie Rolfsen

The mission to help Riley Hospital for Children is personal for Charlie.

“When my sister was born, she went to Riley because she had some problems. She’s older than me, so I wasnt around then. But they saved her life and a lot of my friend’s lives,” said Rolfsen.

On top of being passionate about the mission of Riley Hospital for Children, Charlie says he used the experience to show people that special things can happen when you believe in yourself.

“I’m not a runner. I just did this more with my mind than anything that was physical. As long as you can believe in yourself, then you’ll know you can do anything,” said Rolfsen.

You can donate to Rolfsen’s cause here.

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running was originally published on wibc.com