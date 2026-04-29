Two Tornadoes in Morgan County, One in Jackson County

Source: WISH-TV

Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Morgan and Jackson Counties

STATEWIDE — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado on Monday afternoon hit Jackson County and two tornadoes on Monday night hit Morgan County.

No injuries were reported from the tornadoes.

The Jackson County tornado hit at 4:44 p.m. Monday northwest of Seymour with winds up to 105 mph, , rating it moderate, or an EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale. It traveled 2.16 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards. It lasted about 3 minutes.

A weather service survey team said the Jackson County tornado touched down just east of County Road 300 East just south of its intersection with County Road 875N. Multiple hardwood trees were snapped about 15 to 20 feet above the ground. Additional tree damage was found along County Road 875 North and County Road 375 East. The tornado moved northeast and substantially damaged barns and at least one home along county roads 900 North and 925 North. Two barns were destroyed with several others sustaining roof damage.

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The Jackson County tornado weakened and then lifted near County Road 500East a short distance north of County Road 925 North. The tornado may not have been on the ground continuously for the whole track.

Additional damage from straight-line winds up to 100 mph was found in Jackson County from 1 to 2 miles to the south-southeast of the tornado track. That damage included at least 39 utility poles that were either snapped or leaning along County Road 800 North between county roads 400 East and 500 East, and along County Road 500 East for over a mile to the north. The straight-line winds also ripped parts of the roof of a building at Rose Acre Farms, a egg producer. Also, a few barns had roof damage in the area.

Jackson County, with about 47,300 residents, is a 70-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

The first Morgan County tornado hit at 10:50 p.m. Monday south of Mooresville with winds up to 105 mph, rating it moderate, or an EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale. It traveled 2.73 miles and had a maximum width of 150 yards. It lasted about 4 minutes.

Weather service surveyors said in their report that the first Morgan County tornado snapped and uprooted large trees, both softwoods and hardwoods. The tornado began roughly within the neighborhood off Carol Lane and East Wilson Drive, crossing over Rooker Road. Then the tornado continued east toward Pennington Road and East Neitzel Road, then drifted northeast along Neitzel Road before dissipating before Turner Road.

The second Morgan County tornado hit at 10:54 p.m. Monday in the Crestview Heights area southeast of Mooresville with winds up to 85 mph, rating it light, or EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale. It traveled just over a quarter-mile with a maximum width of 50 yards. It lasted about a minute.

Damage from the second Morgan County touchdown began about a half-mile south of East Spring Lake Road, then crossed over North Kitchen Road. Again, large, healthy trees, both softwoods and hardwoods, were snapped or uprooted. Debris from the tornado was found on some homes and barns along East Spring Lake Road. The tornado continued east and slightly northeast, crossing over Forest Grove Road and ending off of Ruth Lane off of East Spring Lake Road.

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday morning reported numerous roads remained closed. It also asked people with damage to sign up for free assessments at mcema@morgancounty.in.gov, and to include contact information, addresses and damage reports in the email. People who sign up can assess free resources.

Morgan County is directly southwest of Indianapolis.

Two Tornadoes in Morgan County, One in Jackson County was originally published on wibc.com