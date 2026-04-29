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10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana

10 of the most crash-prone intersections in Indiana, with more focus on Central Indiana first and then a few outside the region.

Published on April 29, 2026

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September 9: At the roundabout at the intersection of Route 662 and 73 in Ruscombmanor Township, PA September 9, 2020. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana

10 of the most crash-prone intersections in Indiana, with more focus on Central Indiana first and then a few outside the region.

1. East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue

East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis is one of the most well-known high-crash intersections in Central Indiana. It sits in a dense commercial area with heavy traffic from shoppers and commuters, leading to frequent rear-end collisions, turning crashes, and congestion-related accidents.

    2. 86th Street and Keystone Avenue

    86th Street and Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis is another major hotspot. This intersection handles large volumes of retail and commuter traffic, and the combination of multiple lanes, busy signal timing, and frequent turning movements makes it a consistent site for crashes.

    3. 38th Street and North High School Road

    38th Street and North High School Road in Indianapolis experiences frequent collisions due to heavy traffic flow and its proximity to shopping centers and industrial areas. Drivers often face sudden lane changes and congestion, increasing crash risk.

    4. 38th Street and Guion Road

    38th Street and Guion Road in Indianapolis are widely regarded as one of the most dangerous intersections in the state. High-speed traffic from 38th Street meets local access roads, creating conditions where severe crashes and confusion are common.

    5. Madison Avenue and Stop 11 Road

    Madison Avenue and Stop 11 Road in Indianapolis sees a high number of crashes due to steady commuter traffic and numerous commercial entrances. Frequent stopping and turning movements contribute to rear-end and side-impact collisions.

    6. Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road in Indianapolis

    Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road in Indianapolis is another Central Indiana intersection with elevated crash rates. Heavy traffic volume and multiple signal phases often lead to driver confusion and intersection conflicts.

    7. US-30 and Lima Road

    US-30 and Lima Road in Fort Wayne is one of the most dangerous intersections outside Central Indiana. It combines highway-speed traffic with retail access points, resulting in frequent rear-end and angle crashes.

    8. US-41 and Diamond Avenue

    US-41 and Diamond Avenue in Evansville is a high-risk intersection due to its mix of commercial activity and fast-moving traffic. Congestion and turning vehicles contribute to a steady pattern of collisions.

    9. Michigan Street and Ireland Road

    Michigan Street and Ireland Road in South Bend is a crash-prone intersection influenced by nearby bypass routes and merging traffic. Drivers often encounter congestion and complex traffic movements that increase collision risk.

    10. State Road 37 near Bloomington

    State Road 37 near Bloomington in Monroe County is considered dangerous due to ongoing development, changing road conditions, and commuter traffic. Construction zones and lane shifts contribute to frequent accidents in the area.

    10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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