It’s important for partners to feel connected and to love and care for each other.

If you find yourself reaching for affection and love more from outside of your relationship than inside your relationship, it’s time for a conversation.

Any time you feel like your needs aren’t being met, then you need to talk about it.

Don’t say you’re not supporting me or you never respond to my texts, say something like, feel like we’re disconnected, and I wish we talked more.

