Michael Jordan Pledges Funds For Bahamas Hurricane Relief

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is pledging one-million-dollars for hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas. The six-time NBA champ said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday that he’s “devastated” over the destruction in the Bahamas and said he is thinking of all those affected by the storm. Jordan said he will be working with nonprofit agencies to ensure his donations have the biggest impact possible. He called the Bahamian people resilient and says he hopes that the donation will help them recover from the storm. Jordan owns property in the Bahamas and frequently visits the country.

(Source-Vibe)

