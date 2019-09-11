Viola Davis Named As Brand Ambassador For L’Oreal Paris

Viola Davis has been unveiled as the new spokeswoman for L’oreal Paris.

Executives at the French cosmetics giant have announced the Oscar-winning actress will be joining the company as a brand ambassador. She’ll also become the official face of Age Perfect, one of her first beauty campaigns.

“As a young girl, I wasn’t always told that I was smart, beautiful, or worthy,” the 54 year old says in a statement. “I worked tremendously hard to get where I am today, overcoming feelings of doubt to become a woman who truly believes I am ‘worth it’ in every way.

“I believe it’s so important to build confidence in women from a young age… To now be part of a brand that has been championing women’s worth for more than 40 years and to use my voice to help empower others is truly surreal.”

Viola joins a roster of diverse spokespeople, including Celine Dion, Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Camila Cabello, among others, who have represented L’Oreal Paris.

The Fences star will appear in TV, print and digital advertising campaigns for Age Perfect, beginning later this month.

Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, the global brand president of L’Oreal Paris, insists Viola’s appointment builds on the company’s mission to reflect the diversity of the modern world, while promoting inclusivity, self-worth, and empowerment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Viola as a member of our family. Viola’s tenacity, authenticity, and bold spirit resonate with and inspire so many people,” she praised. “She challenges the status quo in all aspects of life, and her drive to succeed has proven itself time after time – she leads by example and is the perfect conduit to elevate our core message: ‘Because I’m Worth It’.”

