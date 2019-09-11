Antonio Brown Accused Of Sexual Assault

Uh oh, coming to New England with an added helping of drama…

New England Patriots star Antonio Brown is being accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. In the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Britney Taylor claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions after the wide receiver hired her as a personal trainer. The receiver’s camp claims Taylor attempted to secure an investment from Brown for one-point-six million dollars, attempted to capitalize financially on her relationship with him, and that any sexual interaction between the two was consensual. Two of the incidents happened in June of 2017 and the other in May of 2018. The suit says the two met each other during their time at Central Michigan University. Brown recently signed with the New England Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders following disputes with team.

