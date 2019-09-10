Roundabout Interchanges Coming to State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone involved says it’s long overdue. A project spanning many miles and four years should improve traffic flow in Hamilton County.

Monday marked the groundbreaking for the State Road 37 project. It will turn several Fishers intersections into roundabout interchanges, similar to Keystone Avenue in Carmel.

County leaders say some benefits are apparent, like improved north and south traffic flow. But there are other ways this will impact the way people move and live around Fishers.

