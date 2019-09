CRAWFORDSVILLE — Officials confirmed an Indiana resident died from a severe lung injury caused by vaping on Friday — the first vaping-related death in the state.

The state is currently investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury connected to vaping. The majority of which have occurred in people ages 16 to 29.

A Crawfordsville man told RTV6 he was just 20-years-old when his lungs collapsed.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: