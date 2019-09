INDIANAPOLIS—The two electric companies that serve the majority of customers in and around Indianapolis hope to raise their rates, and both have public hearings this week.

Duke Energy and Indianapolis Power and Light customers are both facing the prospect of higher bills, but how much more hasn’t been decided. The decisions will be made by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission after a series of public hearings.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: