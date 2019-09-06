Serena Cruises Into U.S. Open Final

American Serena Williams will try for her seventh career U.S. Open title in the women’s final on Saturday. The 37-year-old made quick work of fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinals. Williams will play either Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic or Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, who are meeting in the other women’s semi. Already the record holder in the Open Era, a 24th major singles title would tie Williams with Margaret Court for the most all-time.

(Source-ESPN)

