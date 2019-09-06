Kountry Wayne Talks Consistency, Fatherhood, & His Relationship With Jess Hilarious

Kountry Wayne has given us plenty of laughs on social media. From his jokes on paying child support to his hilarious quotes–“You got too much dip on your chip” and “let that sizzle in your spirit”– Wayne has probably came across your social media feed once.

Although Kountry Wayne gained a lot of popularity on social media, he is more than just a viral sensation. He stopped through the WTLC studio to chat with Karen Vaughn about how he began his comedic journey, being celibate and if he and fellow comedian Jess Jess Hilarious are really separated.

You can catch Kountry Wayne at Helium Comedy Club cracking jokes Sept.5th-7th.

