Tiffany Haddish to appear in Bloomington to kickoff IU’s Bicentennial celebration

BLOOMINGTON —As part of Indiana University’s Bicentennial kickoff celebration, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will be making an appearance on the Bloomington campus at the start of the fall semester.

Haddish, known for her breakout roll in ‘Girls Trip’ with Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, is set to make an on-stage appearance at the IU Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 28.