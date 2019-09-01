Everything you need to know about how to use IndyGo’s Red Line

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction is nearly complete on Indianapolis’ first rapid transit line. We’ve put together some information to help drivers learn to navigate the new Red Line routes and traffic directions.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 13-mile bus rapid transit route between Broad Ripple to the north and the University of Indianapolis to the south is scheduled to begin operations on September 1.

IndyGo’s Red Line will change parking and traffic patterns from 66th Street in Broad Ripple to the University of Indianapolis on the city’s south side.

The new bus lanes, turning lanes and medians are already in place on some of Indianapolis’ busiest roads and they already have some people very confused.

If you want to give these new buses a try, IndyGo is offering free Red Line rides for the entire month of September. The rest of IndyGo’s buses will also be free for the first two weeks of September.

