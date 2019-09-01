What’s Up in and Around Your City

According to TheIndyChannel.com it’s around 67 degrees and we should expect storms through-out the day. But look for dry and warm temps come tomorrow, Labor Day. While it’s cloudy, it’s not raining yet, so get up and get out the house to do something fun with your family & friends. Check out some of the events listed below.

One major thing… RED LINE IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS . WRTV6 says IndyGo’s Red Line will change parking and traffic patterns from 66th Street in Broad Ripple to the University of Indianapolis on the city’s south side. Click here to find out everything you need to know about the red line.

INDIANA COMIC CONVENTION is in town at the Indiana Convention Center. Today is the last day to experience the toys, games, cosplay and so more. Plus, it's free for the kiddo's. Get ticket information at indianacomicconvention.com

It's the last day for DEVOUR INDY SUMMERFEST at more than 100 participating restaurants throughout the city. Experience three course menu's specially priced for your tasting. Try something new today. To find a restaurant near you, go to devourindy.com

Help Mallow Run Winery celebrate their 14th ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL . Three days of great music, your favorite Mallow Run wines and ciders and some of Indy's best food truck eats. Admission is free and it's family friendly. Get more information at mallowrun.com

Time for FALL FESTIVAL with St. Joseph Parish in Indy. Food, rides, poker contest and so much more going on until 9pm. To be a part of the fun go to archindy.org/criterion/local/festivals.html

Be a part of INDY'S FASHION EXPLOSION 2019. The Biggest Fashion Show of this Summer! 15 Designers and 900+ reservations already confirmed according to their website. Reservations are free and you can make yours at indysfashionexplosion.com

