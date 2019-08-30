Lawsuit Filed Against Beyonce’s Blue Ivy

So there’s a new lawsuit that’s being filed against Beyonce and the name Blue Ivy. The Blast reports wedding planner Veronica Morales had been using the Blue Ivy name since 2009, three years before Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy was born. Morales said Beyonce said she never intended to use the name on products, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The singer’s husband, rapper Jay-Z, told Vanity Fair that the couple wanted the trademark to prevent others from using it.

So what do you think about this?

