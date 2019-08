If your hoping for a easy breezy winter…well DON’T! Unfortunately this winter is looking to be HORRIBLE!

The Farmers’ Almanac made their forecasts for this winter and its predicted to be 7 snowstorms from the west coast to the midwest!

The Midwest and East will get more “wet than white.”

Let’s hope for a short and easy winter!

Source: bhg.com

