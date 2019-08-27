Twix Coming Back With Cookies and Creme

The Twix brand is bringing back cookies and creme candy bar! If you are a die hard Twix fan well get excited for this!

The last time we’ve seen a Twix cookies and creme candy bar was back in the 90’s and the world loved them.

Twix Cookies & Creme are scheduled to hit stores in January of 2020 and will be available in three sizes, including individually-wrapped mini-bars. The Company says the product is a permanent addition to the Twix lineup, so Twix lovers won’t have to buy all of them off the shelves in January.

Source: foodandwine.com

