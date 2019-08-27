‘Guess who’s coming back?’…SNL Announces New Line Up For Season 45

Eddie Murphy will be returning to the set of Saturday Night Live to host the show for the first time in more than three decades. It was confirmed when the official Season 45 lineup was released Monday, that shows Murphy will be the host on December 21st. The former cast member has distanced himself from the series, with his most recent appearance coming at the 40th anniversary special where he did not participate in any sketches. Saturday Night Live will be returning to TV screens on September 28th, with Woody Harrelson as the host and Billie Eilish as musical guest.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: