Netflix Announces Breaking Bad Movie, Release Date

Jesse Pinkman rides again. Netflix has announced “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” will be released Oct. 11th on the streaming platform.

The original series aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. It starred Bryan Cranston as anti-hero Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to making methamphetamine after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He teams up with one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul.

The show won several Golden Globes along with a numerous Primetime Emmy Awards.