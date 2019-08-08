Disney Announces Streaming Bundle Deal

It’s about to get REAL in a few months…

Disney is looking to make a splash when it debuts its new streaming subscription service by bundling three products. The company announced in its earnings report that it will bundle the new Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus for about 13 dollars a month. The three bought separately would cost consumers about 18 dollars a month. Disney Plus will cost about seven dollars a month for those who don’t want to bundle. That service is scheduled to begin on November 12th. It will include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars movies.

Will you be subscribing?

(Source-The Wrap)

