KKK Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In North Carolina

Senator Kamala Harris is blazing through her campaign trail and ruffling some feathers along the way. Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs Of Black People. Near Durham, the Ku Klux Klan went waving their confederate flags and wearing the Klan robes causing a large disturbance in Hillsborough in protest of the senators’ arrival. The protest remained under control as the Hillsborough police and Orange County deputies were on the scene.

