Decision On Chicago’s Lawsuit Against Jussie Smollett Postponed

A federal judge in Chicago is postponing a decision on the city’s lawsuit against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett until October. Smollett did not appear in Cook County court for the hearing yesterday. The City of Chicago is suing Smollett for 130-thousand-dollars in police overtime and other expenses after state prosecutors made the decision to drop charges against Smollett for filing a false police report. The actor was initially charged with staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself earlier this year.

(Source-wgntv.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: