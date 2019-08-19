NBA Hall Of Famer Slams Film Portrayal Of Bruce Lee

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Adbul-Jabbar was a student of the late actor and martial arts master Bruce Lee while Jabbar attended UCLA and he’s not happy with the way Lee is portrayed in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie “One Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” In one scene, Lee is portrayed as an arrogant and aggressive jerk who picks a fight with a stuntman played by Brad Pitt, who then beats up Lee. Abdul-Jabbar says he’s a fan of Tarantino’s films. But, in an opinion piece in the “Hollywood Reporter,” Abdul-Jabbar writes that Tarantino’s decision to portray Lee — quote — “in such a sloppy and somewhat racist way is a failure both as an artist and as a human being.” Lee’s family also objects to the way he’s depicted in the movie.

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

