Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Partners With NFL

Jay-Z is joining forces with the NFL to advise the league on its music selection and its social activism program. One of the projects the rapper’s Roc Nation entertainment company will be working closely with the NFL on its Inspire Change initiative. That’s the program that was formed as a way for the league to promote positive social change after an agreement with players who protested the national anthem. NFL owners agreed to give nearly 90-million-dollars over six years to causes players were supporting.

(Source NFL.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: