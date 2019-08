We all know that college is very expensive and it gets hard to even buy a textbook for your students. Well I may just have the perfect solution for your family! The National Negro Fund is hooking up 1000 students who attends a HBCU with free textbooks for one semester.

Deadline to apply is August 29th! Spread the WORD!

https://scholarships.uncf.org

