Colts To Host Joint Practices With Browns

The Colts look to re-group this week after a preseason opening-loss to the Bills last week. The Colts host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and will host joint practices with them on Wednesday and Thursday. A few players are dealing with injuries and missed practice yesterday, including tight end Eric Ebron, receiver Parris Campbell and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Andrew Luck still isn’t practicing as he deals with a calf strain. He hasn’t seen the field at all since July 29th and his return is up in the air. Jacoby Brissett started for the Colts in the preseason loss to Buffalo last week. Chad Kelly and Phillip Walker are battling for the third-string job.

(Source-Colts.com)

